Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $609.20

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 609.20 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 607.80 ($7.94), with a volume of 264564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.80 ($7.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.38 ($7.02).

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 568.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.30.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

