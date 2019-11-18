Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 570 ($7.45). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 546.13 ($7.14).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.94) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 601.20 ($7.86).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

