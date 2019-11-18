Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,783,112.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,803. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

