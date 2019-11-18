Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
HST opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
