Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

HST opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,957 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

