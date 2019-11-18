Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

