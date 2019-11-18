High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) have been trending extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. High Liner Foods earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected High Liner Foods’ ranking:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$6.38 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

