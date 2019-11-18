Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 582,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HESM opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.4112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.13%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

