Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Stock Price Up 49.5%

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) rose 49.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 16,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 138,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 537.88%. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter.

About Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

