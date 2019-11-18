Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.58 ($105.32).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.32 ($110.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €93.22 and a 200-day moving average of €89.38. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

