Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. 5,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,987. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

