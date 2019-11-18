Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIIQ. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.
Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.