Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIIQ. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

