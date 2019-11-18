Head-To-Head Contrast: ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Ellington Financial (OTCMKTS:EFC)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Ellington Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties $80,000.00 6.23 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $135.04 million 4.71 $46.68 million $1.41 13.36

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. ProGreen Properties does not pay a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProGreen Properties and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Risk & Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 28.49% 9.00% 1.62%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats ProGreen Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

