Head-To-Head Comparison: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Tarena International (NYSE:TEDU)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LAIX and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00

LAIX presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.95%. Tarena International has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 693.10%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than LAIX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 1.78 -$70.99 million N/A N/A Tarena International $323.79 million 0.14 -$90.02 million N/A N/A

LAIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarena International.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% Tarena International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tarena International beats LAIX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

