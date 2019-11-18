Head to Head Analysis: Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02% EPR Properties 32.46% 7.74% 3.54%

Risk and Volatility

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 16.88 $88.50 million $4.67 28.27 EPR Properties $700.73 million 8.25 $266.98 million $6.10 12.08

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Eastgroup Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eastgroup Properties and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 EPR Properties 1 2 2 0 2.20

Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $123.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats EPR Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

