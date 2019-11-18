Harvest Capital Credit Corp Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,868.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,440 shares of company stock worth $486,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

