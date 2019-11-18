Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPOR. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.64.

NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 125,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,634. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 131,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

