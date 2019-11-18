Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Shares of ASR stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $127.95 and a one year high of $184.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth $12,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.