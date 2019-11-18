Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
ASR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.50.
Shares of ASR stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $127.95 and a one year high of $184.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.