Gregory A. Lang Sells 60,855 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $405,294.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. 104,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,245. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 1,016,752 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 684,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 724,307 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

