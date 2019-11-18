Greggs (LON:GRG) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.02).

GRG opened at GBX 2,056 ($26.87) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,861.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,065.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57), for a total transaction of £21,539.76 ($28,145.51).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

