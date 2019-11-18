Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

