Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insider Sells $42,630.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GSBC stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $867.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBC. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

