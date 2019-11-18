Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insider Sells $42,630.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GSBC stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $867.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBC. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
