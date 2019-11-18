Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 36,787 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,787 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSM stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Versum Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

