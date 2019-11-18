Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $472,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 317,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,158.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.02. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $519,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 198,222 shares of company stock worth $9,167,042 and have sold 90,534 shares worth $4,153,225. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGO. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

