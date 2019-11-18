Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 173,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale cut their price target on BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank dropped their price objective on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

BP stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.