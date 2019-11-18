Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock worth $14,016,229. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

