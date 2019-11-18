Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 93.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

