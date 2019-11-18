Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $219,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 49.3% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

SNPS stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

