Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after buying an additional 502,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,615,000 after purchasing an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $26,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $19,850,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

