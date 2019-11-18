Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 24866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

