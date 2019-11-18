Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 29th

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 68,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $312,753.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 86,553 shares of company stock worth $412,939 over the last three months.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

