Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.28 ($60.79).

ETR:DAI opened at €50.68 ($58.93) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

