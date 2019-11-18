Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 335 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 367.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

