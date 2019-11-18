Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

