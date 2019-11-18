Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,676. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.57. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $711,058 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

