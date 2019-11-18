GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,763.67 ($23.05).

LON GSK traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,714.20 ($22.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,361,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,707.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,639.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,942.38). In the last three months, insiders bought 330 shares of company stock valued at $568,756.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

