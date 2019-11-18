Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:GNBT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

