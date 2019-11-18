Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Generac has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 68.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 68,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.