Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

