GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a sell rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

ETR:G1A opened at €29.24 ($34.00) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €29.12 ($33.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

