GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.64

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.64 and last traded at C$32.64, with a volume of 952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.03.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $634.39 million and a PE ratio of 61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

