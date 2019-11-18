FY2020 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $5.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.87 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

