FY2020 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Uni Select in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Uni Select stock opened at C$10.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Uni Select has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$23.21. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.79%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

