FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Reduced by Cormark

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.60.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$46.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.34. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$37.84 and a twelve month high of C$63.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.57. The firm has a market cap of $855.24 million and a PE ratio of 24.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.26%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

