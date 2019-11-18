FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Raised by Raymond James

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.29 million.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,055,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,508,975.41. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,700 shares of company stock worth $68,286.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

