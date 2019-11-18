FY2019 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Increased by Analyst

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.