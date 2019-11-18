FY2019 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,364 shares of company stock worth $1,859,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

