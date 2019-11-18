FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

