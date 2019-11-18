FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($4.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

URGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $549.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

