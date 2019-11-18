Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Down 37.1%

Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s stock price fell 37.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 3,089 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 369% from the average session volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.97.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

