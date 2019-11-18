FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of FTS International worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. FTS International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

